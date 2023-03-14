Texas A&M-CC faces Southeast Missouri State in First 4 matchup

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-16, 10-8 OVC) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (23-10, 14-4 Southland) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -4; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-CC Islanders and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Islanders are 14-4 against Southland opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland in team defense, allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Redhawks’ record in OVC action is 10-8. Southeast Missouri State is third in the OVC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is averaging 15.7 points for the Islanders. Terrion Murdix is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Phillip Russell is scoring 18.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

