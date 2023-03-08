Texas A&M-CC and Northwestern State play for Southland Championship

Northwestern State Demons (22-10, 13-5 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (22-10, 14-4 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (22-10, 13-5 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (22-10, 14-4 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-CC Islanders and the Northwestern State Demons meet in the Southland Championship.

The Islanders’ record in Southland games is 14-4, and their record is 8-6 against non-conference opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Demons are 13-5 in Southland play. Northwestern State is seventh in the Southland with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Islanders. Terrion Murdix is averaging 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Ja’Monta Black is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 15.4 points. Demarcus Sharp is shooting 55.6% and averaging 25.4 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Demons: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

