Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Atlantic Owls play in Sweet 16

Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-10, 11-7 SEC) New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-10, 11-7 SEC)

New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Volunteers have gone 11-7 against SEC teams, with a 14-3 record in non-conference play. Tennessee is eighth in the SEC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Owls’ record in C-USA play is 18-2. Florida Atlantic is the C-USA leader with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnell Davis averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11 points for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Davis is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 79.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.