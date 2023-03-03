Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles play in OVC Tournament against the UT Martin Skyhawks

UT Martin Skyhawks (19-13, 10-8 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-16, 11-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (19-13, 10-8 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-16, 11-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and UT Martin Skyhawks play in the OVC Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are 11-7 against OVC opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Tennessee Tech ranks eighth in the OVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Sebree averaging 5.5.

The Skyhawks’ record in OVC action is 10-8. UT Martin averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebree is averaging 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Parker Stewart is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Jordan Sears is averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.