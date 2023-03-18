Tennessee and Duke square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 14-6 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-10, 11-7 SEC) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 14-6 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-10, 11-7 SEC)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -3.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 12 Duke Blue Devils play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC play is 11-7, and their record is 13-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee is eighth in college basketball with 16.9 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 5.4.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 14-6. Duke is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Dariq Whitehead averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.