Temple visits Tulane after Forbes’ 25-point game

Temple Owls (16-14, 10-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (18-10, 11-6 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Temple Owls (16-14, 10-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (18-10, 11-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the Temple Owls after Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points in Tulane’s 81-78 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave are 11-3 on their home court. Tulane averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Jalen Cook with 5.0.

The Owls are 10-7 against AAC opponents. Temple is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Cook is averaging 20.3 points, five assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Khalif Battle is shooting 41.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

