Temple hosts UCF after Dunn’s 34-point showing

UCF Knights (16-12, 7-9 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-14, 9-7 AAC)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -1; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the UCF Knights after Damian Dunn scored 34 points in Temple’s 88-83 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Owls have gone 8-7 at home. Temple is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights have gone 7-9 against AAC opponents. UCF is sixth in the AAC scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Dunn is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Temple.

CJ Kelly is averaging 12.2 points for the Knights. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

