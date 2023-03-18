Tarleton State, Radford play in CBI Tournament

Radford Highlanders (19-14, 12-6 Big South) vs. Tarleton State Texans (17-16, 9-9 WAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Radford Highlanders (19-14, 12-6 Big South) vs. Tarleton State Texans (17-16, 9-9 WAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton State Texans take on the Radford Highlanders in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Texans are 9-9 against WAC opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Tarleton State scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South action is 12-6. Radford has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lue Williams is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 16.3 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

DaQuan Smith is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.