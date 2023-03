SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse says Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is out, Adrian Autry to take…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse says Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is out, Adrian Autry to take over Orange.

