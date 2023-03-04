Live Radio
Stony Brook knocks off N.C. A&T 76-61 in CAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 4, 2023, 9:27 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Frankie Policelli’s 30 points and 16 rebounds led Stony Brook over N.C. A&T 76-61 on Saturday night in the second round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 14 points and added six rebounds and five assists for the Seawolves (11-21).

Kam Woods led the Aggies (13-19) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Tyrese Elliott added 11 points and four steals for N.C. A&T. In addition, Duncan Powell finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Policelli scored 10 points in the first half and Stony Brook went into the break trailing 31-28. Policelli’s 20-point second half helped Stony Brook close out the 15-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

