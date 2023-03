Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, March 7 BASEBALL 11 p.m. FS1 — World Baseball Classic…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, March 7 BASEBALL 11 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Cuba vs. Netherlands, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Chinese Taipei, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

COLLEGE BASEBALL 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Villanova at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Florida St., First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Louisville, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M-CC, Semifinal, Lake Charles, La.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

ESPN — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, Championship

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Minnesota

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Ontario at Grand Rapids

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Chelsea, Leg 2, Round of 16

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Violette AC vs. Austin FC, Leg 1, Round of 16, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Leg 1, Round of 16, San Salvador, El Salvador

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Orlando City SC at Tigres UANL, Leg 1, Round of 16, San Salvador, El Salvador

TENNIS 10:30 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-Eisenhower Cup —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.