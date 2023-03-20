Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, March 21 BASEBALL 7 p.m. FS1 — World Baseball Classic:…

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: TBD vs. U.S., Final, Miami

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 12 p.m.

NBATV — ABC Fighters vs. Stade Malien, Dakar, Senegal

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: N. Texas at Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Wisconsin at Oregon, Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

SECN — McNeese St. at LSU

FIGURE SKATING 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Women’s Short, Saitama, Japan

MLB BASEBALL 6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

12 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers (Split Sqaud), Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Tama Bay vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Sacramento

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Early Rounds —

