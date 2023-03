Sports on TV for Thursday, March 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 9 BASEBALL 5 a.m. FS1 — World Baseball Classic…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 9 BASEBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Cuba vs. Panama, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Michigan, Second Round, Chicago

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, New York

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. South Florida, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Florida, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Louis, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Second Round, Chicago

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: SMU vs. UCF, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Dayton, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: San Jose St. vs. Nevada, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Illinois, Second Round, Chicago

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita St., First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Fordham, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Second Round, Chicago

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship: Second Round, Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore (Taped)

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 3 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Venezuela vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla. (Taped)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: U.S. vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Venezuela vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Nicaragua vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Memphis

10 p.m.

TNT — New York at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua vs. Pachuca, Leg 1, Round of 16, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC at Alajuelense, Leg 1, Round of 16

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds —

