Sports on TV for Thursday, March 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, March 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
12:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UAB vs. North Texas, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — High-School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Houston
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Link (Mo.) vs. Paul VI (Va.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
NBATV — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
6 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise (Kan.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
9 p.m.
FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Washington
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas (Joined in Progress) OR NY Mets at Miami (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Denver
NBA G-LEAGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Capital City at Delaware
10 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference Semifinal: Sioux Falls at Stockton
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal
_____
