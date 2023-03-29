Sports on TV for Thursday, March 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 30 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

12:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UAB vs. North Texas, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — High-School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Houston

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Link (Mo.) vs. Paul VI (Va.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBATV — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta

6 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise (Kan.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Washington

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas (Joined in Progress) OR NY Mets at Miami (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Denver

NBA G-LEAGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Capital City at Delaware

10 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference Semifinal: Sioux Falls at Stockton

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal

