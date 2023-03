Sports on TV for March 6-12

Adv04 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

Adv04 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Michigan

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Brentford —

Tuesday, March 7 BASEBALL 11 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Cuba vs. Netherlands, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Lake Charles, La.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: TBD, Championship

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Minnesota

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Chelsea, Leg 2, Round of 16

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Violette AC vs. Austin FC, Leg 1, Round of 16, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Leg 1, Round of 16, San Salvador, El Salvador —

Wednesday, March 8 BASEBALL 10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. South Korea, Pool B, Tokyo

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Kansas City, Mo.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Kansas City, Mo.

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Detroit

10 p.m.

TNT — Anaheim at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Leg 2, Round of 16 —

Thursday, March 9 BASEBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Cuba vs. Panama, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

3 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Memphis —

Friday, March 10 BASEBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

11 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Italy, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

9 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya —

Saturday, March 11 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

2:30 p.m.

FOX — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Colombia vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix

7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, Pool D, Miami

9 p.m.

FOX — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, Pool B, Tokyo

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Japan vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Princeton, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Chicago

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Princeton, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Chicago

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN – Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 12:55 p.m.

ABC — Detroit at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: TBA (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: TBA (Taped)

SKIING 12 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Bournemouth

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City

12 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace

XFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

FX — Houston at Orlando

10 p.m.

FX — San Antonio at Seattle —

Sunday, March 12 AUTO RACING 11 a.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The United Rentals Work United 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Japan vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo

2 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix

6 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Princeton, N.J.

12 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chicago

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament: TBD, Championship

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Moline, Ill.

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY 12:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Detroit

3 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United

XFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arlington at St. Louis

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas at D.C. —

