Sports on TV for March 4-5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, March 4 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, March 4 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

9:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

1:30 p.m. FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING 9 p.m. SHO — Showtime Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo (Featherweights), Ontario, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor

ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton

FOX — Seton Hall at Providence

12:30 p.m. USA — George Mason at Richmond

1 p.m. SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

2 p.m. CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia

FOX — St. John’s at Marquette

2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College

USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass

3:30 p.m. CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

4 p.m. CBS — Stanford at Oregon

ESPN — Kansas at Texas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m. USA — VCU at George Washington

5:30 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

6 p.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

SECN — LSU at Florida

6:30 p.m. ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

7 p.m. FS1 — Butler at Xavier

7:30 p.m. FOX — UConn at Villanova

8 p.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

8:30 p.m. SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

9 p.m. ESPNU — Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara

FS1 — Creighton at DePaul

10 p.m. CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.

ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Loyola Marymount, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11 p.m. FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

12:30 a.m. (Sunday) ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m. CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.

12 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

1:30 p.m. CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.

2:30 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4:30 p.m. ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

5 p.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

7 p.m. FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

9:30 p.m. FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 4:30 p.m. FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 2

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m. ESPNU — Hockey East Tournament: Providence at Northeastern, Championship

COLLEGE WRESTLING 10 a.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Ann Arbor, Mich.

7:30 p.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals, Ann Arbor, Mich.

GOLF 12:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

2:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

5 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

9:30 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING 4 p.m. CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 11 p.m. ESPNU — NLL: Las Vegas at San Diego (Taped)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m. ESPNEWS — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m. ESPN — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 6 a.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

9 a.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Miami, Cape Coral, Fla.

4 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

8 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz.

11 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Sunday) MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Arizona (Split Squad), Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday) MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m. ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m. NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY 12:55 p.m. ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

3:30 p.m. ABC — Colorado at Dallas

7 p.m. NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver

SKIING 1 p.m. CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

10 a.m. USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea

12:30 p.m. NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton

4:30 p.m. FOX — MLS: Portland at LAFC

SWIMMING 2:30 p.m. CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

TENNIS 10 a.m. TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final

3:30 p.m. TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Semifinals

10 p.m. TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final

XFL FOOTBALL 4 p.m. FX — Seattle at Vegas —

Sunday, March 5 AUTO RACING 9:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1: The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

11 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

12:30 p.m. NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Monday) CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m. SECN — Miami at Florida

3:30 p.m. SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

CBS — Houston at Memphis

12:30 p.m. FOX — Illinois at Purdue

1 p.m. ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m. BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Army at Colgate, Semifinal

ESPNU — South Florida at Wichita St.

3 p.m. ESPN2 — Atlantic Sun Tournament: TBD, Championship

4 p.m. CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: American U. at Lafayette, Semifinal

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

4:30 p.m. CBS — Michigan at Indiana

6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

7:30 p.m. BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m. ESPNU — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del.

1 p.m. ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m. ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m. ESPN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Minneapolis

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m. FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m. ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6 p.m. FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 3 (If Necessary)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m. ESPNEWS — NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show: From Bristol, Conn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

COLLEGE WRESTLING 4:30 p.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.

7 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championships, Raleigh, N.C.

9 p.m. ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Championships, Tulsa, Okla.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championships, Stanford, Calif.

GOLF 12:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

2:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

4:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

HORSE RACING 3 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 6 a.m. MLBN — MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

9 a.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh (Split Squad), Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

8 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla. (Taped)

11 p.m. MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday) MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland (Split Squad) vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Monday) MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. Minnesota (Split Squad), Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday) MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m. ABC — Phoenix at Dallas

3:30 p.m. ABC — Golden State at LA Lakers

7:45 p.m. ESPN — New York at Boston

10:05 p.m. ESPN — Memphis at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m. NBATV — Grand Rapids at Lakeland

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m. NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Runningbacks, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m. TNT — Tampa Bay at Carolina

6 p.m. NHLN — Detroit at Philadelphia

RODEO 8 p.m. CBSSN — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Championship Round, Little Rock, Ark. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S) 3 p.m. CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Vancouver, B.C.

SKIING 12 p.m. CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Cup, Aspen, Colo. (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING 10 a.m. CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Championships, Bakuriani, Georgia

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:55 a.m. CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren

9 a.m. USA — Premier League: Everton at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

SPEED SKATING 5 p.m. CNBC — ISU: World Allround & Sprint Speed Skating Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands (Taped)

SWIMMING 1:30 p.m. CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

TENNIS 10 a.m. TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Singles Final

3:30 p.m. TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Finals

10 p.m. TENNIS — MGM Rewards The Slam Exhibition

XFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m. FX — St. Louis at D.C.

4 p.m. FX — Orlando at Arlington

8 p.m. ESPN2 — San Antonio at Houston —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.