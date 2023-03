Sports on TV for March 18-19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, March 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, March 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Melbourne

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING 9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

12:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The RAPTOR 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — World Baseball Classic: U.S. vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Miami

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 10 a.m.

NBATV — Stade Malien vs. REG, Dakar, Senegal

BOWLING 11 a.m.

FS2 — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Stepladder, Fairlawn, Ohio (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Stepladder Round 1, Fairlawn, Ohio

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Stepladder Round 3, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Michigan at Vanderbilt, Second Round

12:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Furman vs. San Diego St., Second Round, Orlando, Fla.

2:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division III Tournament: Christopher Newport vs. Mount Union, Championship, Fort Wayne, Ind.

5:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Kansas, Second Round, Des Moines, Iowa

6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Missouri, Second Round, Sacramento, Calif.

7 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Houston, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala.

7:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Second Round, Des Moines, Iowa

8:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. UCLA, Second Round, Sacramento, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Alabama, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee Tech at Indiana, First Round

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Saint Louis at Tennessee, First Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Ohio St., First Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Bloomington, Ind.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington St., First Round, Villanova, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Vermont at UConn, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Toledo vs. Iowa St., First Round, Knoxville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: St. John’s vs. North Carolina, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cleveland St. at Villanova, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Baylor, First Round, Storrs, Conn.

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado, First Round, Durham, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Louisville, First Round, Austin, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Portland vs. Oklahoma, First Round, Los Angeles

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Iona at Duke, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina at Texas, First Round

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Sacramento St. at UCLA, First Round

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Michigan

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Iowa City, Iowa

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Session 1, West Valley City, Utah

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Session 1, Duluth, Ga.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 2, Iowa City, Iowa

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Championship, Morgantown, W. Va.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Session 2, West Valley City, Utah

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Session 2, Duluth, Ga.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Minnesota, Championship

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: TBD, Final, St. Paul, Minn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING 11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Medal Round, Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The DGC Open, Final Round, Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi, India

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 286 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, London

MLB BASEBALL 4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs (Split Squad) vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia (Split Squad) vs. Toronto (Split Squad), Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix (Taped)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Oakland, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY 1 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Detroit

8 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

10:30 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at San Jose

RUGBY (MEN’S) 8:30 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Italy at Scotland, Round 5

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Wales at France, Round 5

1 p.m.

NBC — Six Nations: England at Ireland, Round 5

7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC

SKIING 3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Soldeu, Andorra (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton

1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

XFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

FX — D.C. at St. Louis

10 p.m.

FX — Orlando at Vegas —

Sunday, March 19 AUTO RACING 12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 10, Detroit (Taped)

BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: TBD vs. Cuba, Semifinal, Miami

BOWLING 12 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Finals, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

3 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Liberty at Wisconsin, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: E. Washington at Oklahoma St., Second Round

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: UCF at Oregon, Second Round

8:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: Utah Valley at Colorado, Second Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Show

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Duluth, Minn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Dartmouth at North Carolina

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

6 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

GOLF 1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Oakland, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. Miami, Cape Coral, Fla.

11 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)

4 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Wisconsin at Fort Wayne

5 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at Stockton

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Minnesota

7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Tampa Bay

RODEO 8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship Round, New Orleans (Taped)

SAILING 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Otautahi, Christchurch (Taped)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Otautahi, Christchurch (Taped)

SKIING 3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Soldeu, Andorra (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

TENNIS 3 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Singles Finals

XFL FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arlington at San Antonio —

