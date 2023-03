Sports on TV for March 13-19

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 13 BASEBALL 7 p.m. FS1 — World Baseball…

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 13 BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: U.S. vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Golden State

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds —

Tuesday, March 14 BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at NY Rangers

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Round of 16 —

Wednesday, March 15 BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: U.S. vs. Colombia, Pool C, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four

GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals —

Thursday, March 16 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

12:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:50 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4:20 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

6:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:15 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:25 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:55 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE WRESTLING 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tauro at Club León, Leg 2, Round of 16

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Pachuca, Leg 2, Round of 16

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

XFL FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

FX — Houston at Seattle —

Friday, March 17 AUTO RACING 9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: TBD, Quarterfinal, Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

12:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:50 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4:20 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

6:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:15 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:25 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:55 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE WRESTLING 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinals, Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-WTA Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Semifinals —

Saturday, March 18 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The RAPTOR 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BOWLING 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Stepladder Round 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

8 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE WRESTLING 7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

RUGBY (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

NBC — Six Nations: England at Ireland

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton

1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

XFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

FX — D.C. at St. Louis —

Sunday, March 19 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

8 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

GOLF 1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

TENNIS 3 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Singles Finals —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.