Sports on TV for Friday, March 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, March 10 AUTO RACING 6:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. (Taped)

8 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Round 2, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

10 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo

11 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Italy, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

6 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicoutimi at Gatineau

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Quarterfinal, Chicago

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Chicago

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Temple vs. Cincinnati, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Chicago

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Chicago

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Tulane, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: Albany at Vermont, Championship

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship: Third Round, Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 292: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson (Lightweights), San Jose, Calif

MLB BASEBALL 4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees at Detroit, Lakeland, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets (Split Squad), Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati (Split Squad) vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Miami

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers

RUGBY (MEN’S) 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Melbourne

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds —

