Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 30, 2023, 12:56 AM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (236½) Boston
at DENVER 7 (OFF) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
UAB at NORTH TEXAS

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -126 Baltimore +108
at TAMPA BAY -230 Detroit +190
Minnesota -148 at KANSAS CITY +126
at HOUSTON -156 Chicago White Sox +132
LA Angels -235 at OAKLAND +194
at SEATTLE -122 Cleveland +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -270 at WASHINGTON +220
Milwaukee -148 at CHICAGO CUBS +126
N.Y Mets -126 at MIAMI +108
at CINCINNATI -132 Pittsburgh +112
at SAN DIEGO -220 Colorado +184
at LA DODGERS -184 Arizona +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -188 San Francisco +158
at TEXAS -134 Philadelphia +116
Toronto -120 at ST. LOUIS +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at OTTAWA -162 Philadelphia +134
at BOSTON -465 Columbus +340
at NEW JERSEY -137 N.Y Rangers +114
Florida -225 at MONTREAL +184
at TAMPA BAY -192 Washington +158
at PITTSBURGH -205 Nashville +168
Carolina -220 at DETROIT +180
St. Louis -156 at CHICAGO +130
at EDMONTON -154 Los Angeles +128
at SEATTLE -330 Anaheim +260
Vegas -182 at SAN JOSE +150

