NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 11½ (OFF) at INDIANA at BROOKLYN 12 (229½) Houston at PHILADELPHIA 5 (OFF)…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 11½ (OFF) at INDIANA at BROOKLYN 12 (229½) Houston at PHILADELPHIA 5 (OFF) Dallas at NEW YORK 4 (OFF) Miami LA Lakers 1½ (225½) at CHICAGO Utah 5 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at MEMPHIS 5 (OFF) LA Clippers at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (OFF) Detroit Sacramento 12½ (OFF) at PORTLAND at PHOENIX 6 (235) Minnesota

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -154 Florida +128 at WASHINGTON -113 N.Y Islanders -106 at COLORADO -156 Minnesota +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.