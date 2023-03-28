Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 7:56 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 11½ (OFF) at INDIANA
at BROOKLYN 12½ (OFF) Houston
at PHILADELPHIA 5 (OFF) Dallas
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Miami
LA Lakers (OFF) at CHICAGO
Utah 5 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Detroit
Sacramento 12½ (OFF) at PORTLAND
at PHOENIX (OFF) Minnesota

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -113 N.Y Islanders -106
at TORONTO -154 Florida +128
at COLORADO -156 Minnesota +130

