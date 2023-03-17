College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VANDERBILT 1½ Michigan at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ Furman Cincinnati 1½ at HOFSTRA…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VANDERBILT 1½ Michigan at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ Furman Cincinnati 1½ at HOFSTRA Duke 3½ at TENNESSEE at KANSAS 3½ Arkansas at MISSOURI 6½ Princeton at HOUSTON 5½ Auburn at TEXAS 5½ Penn State at UCLA 7½ Northwestern at ALABAMA 8½ Maryland NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 1½ (229½) at NEW YORK at LA CLIPPERS 8½ (227) Orlando Philadelphia 6½ (235) at INDIANA at TORONTO 6 (OFF) Minnesota Miami 3 (218½) at CHICAGO Sacramento 2½ (235½) at WASHINGTON at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Golden State at UTAH OFF (OFF) Boston NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Colorado -176 at DETROIT +142 Winnipeg -142 at NASHVILLE +118 Boston -154 at MINNESOTA +128 Edmonton -142 at SEATTLE +118 Carolina -210 at PHILADELPHIA +172 at FLORIDA -114 New Jersey -105 at TAMPA BAY -400 Montreal +300 Toronto -144 at OTTAWA +120 at N.Y RANGERS -152 Pittsburgh +126 at CALGARY -125 Dallas +104 at LOS ANGELES -196 Vancouver +162 New York -172 at SAN JOSE +142 at ARIZONA -154 Chicago +128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.