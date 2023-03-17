MARCH MADNESS: Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams | What to expect on Day 2 | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 8:39 PM

College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VANDERBILT Michigan
at SAN DIEGO STATE Furman
Cincinnati at HOFSTRA
Duke at TENNESSEE
at KANSAS Arkansas
at MISSOURI Princeton
at HOUSTON Auburn
at TEXAS Penn State
at UCLA Northwestern
at ALABAMA Maryland
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (229½) at NEW YORK
at LA CLIPPERS (227) Orlando
Philadelphia (235) at INDIANA
at TORONTO 6 (OFF) Minnesota
Miami 3 (218½) at CHICAGO
Sacramento (235½) at WASHINGTON
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Golden State
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Boston
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -176 at DETROIT +142
Winnipeg -142 at NASHVILLE +118
Boston -154 at MINNESOTA +128
Edmonton -142 at SEATTLE +118
Carolina -210 at PHILADELPHIA +172
at FLORIDA -114 New Jersey -105
at TAMPA BAY -400 Montreal +300
Toronto -144 at OTTAWA +120
at N.Y RANGERS -152 Pittsburgh +126
at CALGARY -125 Dallas +104
at LOS ANGELES -196 Vancouver +162
New York -172 at SAN JOSE +142
at ARIZONA -154 Chicago +128

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

