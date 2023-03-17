|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VANDERBILT
|½
|Michigan
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|5½
|Furman
|Cincinnati
|1½
|at
|HOFSTRA
|Duke
|3½
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at KANSAS
|3½
|Arkansas
|at MISSOURI
|6½
|Princeton
|at HOUSTON
|5½
|Auburn
|at TEXAS
|5½
|Penn
|State
|at UCLA
|7½
|Northwestern
|at ALABAMA
|8½
|Maryland
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|2
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at LA CLIPPERS
|8
|(227)
|Orlando
|Philadelphia
|6½
|(235)
|at
|INDIANA
|at TORONTO
|6½
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|Sacramento
|2½
|(236)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Miami
|2½
|(219½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-176
|at
|DETROIT
|+142
|Winnipeg
|-142
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+118
|Boston
|-154
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+128
|Edmonton
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+118
|Carolina
|-210
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+172
|at FLORIDA
|-114
|New
|Jersey
|-105
|at TAMPA BAY
|-400
|Montreal
|+300
|Toronto
|-144
|at
|OTTAWA
|+120
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-144
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|at LOS ANGELES
|-205
|Vancouver
|+168
|at CALGARY
|-125
|Dallas
|+104
|New York
|-172
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+142
|at ARIZONA
|-160
|Chicago
|+132
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.