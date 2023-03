College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN STATE 1½ USC at XAVIER 12½ Kennesaw State at BAYLOR 10½ UCSB…

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN STATE 1½ USC at XAVIER 12½ Kennesaw State at BAYLOR 10½ UCSB at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 4½ VCU at MARQUETTE 10½ Vermont at IOWA STATE 4½ Pittsburgh at CREIGHTON 5½ NC State at UCONN 9½ Iona at PURDUE 22½ Fairleigh Dickinson at KENTUCKY 4½ Providence at MIAMI 1½ Drake at GONZAGA 15½ Grand Canyon at MEMPHIS 1½ Florida Atlantic at KANSAS STATE 7½ Montana State at INDIANA 4½ Kent State at TCU 5½ Arizona State NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 9½ (226½) at CHARLOTTE at CLEVELAND 6 (219½) Washington at ATLANTA 3½ (248) Golden State at CHICAGO 3 (224½) Minnesota New Orleans 6½ (231) at HOUSTON Memphis 8 (232) at SAN ANTONIO Boston 4 (OFF) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Dallas NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -130 Carolina +108 Buffalo -142 at PHILADELPHIA +118 at WASHINGTON -176 St. Louis +146 at ANAHEIM -125 Columbus +104

