College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS SOUTHERN 2½ Fairleigh Dickinson at FLORIDA 2½ UCF at CLEMSON 15½ Morehead State at OKLAHOMA STATE 5½ Youngstown State at NORTH TEXAS 16½ Alcorn State at CINCINNATI 5½ Virginia Tech Santa Clara 4½ at SAM HOUSTON at ARIZONA STATE 2½ Nevada at NEW MEXICO 5½ Utah Valley at OREGON 8½ UC Irvine NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at MIAMI 3½ (220) Memphis Boston 4 (233½) at MINNESOTA Sacramento 1 (240) at CHICAGO at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Dallas at LA CLIPPERS 2½ (235) Golden State NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -132 Buffalo +110 at TORONTO -150 Colorado +125 Minnesota -160 at ST. LOUIS +132 New York -196 at ANAHEIM +162

