Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 14, 2023, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TEXAS SOUTHERN Fairleigh Dickinson
at FLORIDA UCF
at CLEMSON 15½ Morehead State
at OKLAHOMA STATE Youngstown State
at NORTH TEXAS 16½ Alcorn State
at CINCINNATI Virginia Tech
Santa Clara at SAM HOUSTON
at ARIZONA STATE Nevada
at NEW MEXICO Utah Valley
at OREGON UC Irvine
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at MIAMI (220) Memphis
Boston 4 (233½) at MINNESOTA
Sacramento 1 (240) at CHICAGO
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Dallas
at LA CLIPPERS (235) Golden State
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON -132 Buffalo +110
at TORONTO -150 Colorado +125
Minnesota -160 at ST. LOUIS +132
New York -196 at ANAHEIM +162

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up