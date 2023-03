College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M-CC 3½ Southeast Missouri State at MISSISSIPPI STATE 1½ Pittsburgh NBA Tuesday…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M-CC 3½ Southeast Missouri State at MISSISSIPPI STATE 1½ Pittsburgh NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 7½ (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON 11 (OFF) Detroit at TORONTO 1 (225½) Denver Orlando 5 (227½) at SAN ANTONIO at NEW ORLEANS 1½ (OFF) LA Lakers at OKLAHOMA CITY 1½ (OFF) Brooklyn at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) New York at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Milwaukee NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -350 Montreal +275 at CAROLINA -210 Winnipeg +172 at NEW JERSEY -138 Tampa Bay +115 Vegas -170 at PHILADELPHIA +140 at N.Y RANGERS -178 Washington +146 at NASHVILLE -152 Detroit +126 Boston -450 at CHICAGO +340 at EDMONTON -215 Ottawa +176 Dallas -140 at VANCOUVER +116 Calgary -225 at ARIZONA +184 at SAN JOSE -142 Columbus +118 at LOS ANGELES -140 N.Y Islanders +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.