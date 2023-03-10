College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VERMONT 5 UMass-Lowell at YALE 5½ Cornell at VCU 4 Saint Louis at…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VERMONT 5 UMass-Lowell at YALE 5½ Cornell at VCU 4 Saint Louis at PRINCETON 3 Pennsylvania at DAYTON 5½ Fordham NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS 5 (OFF) New York Miami 3 (OFF) at ORLANDO Utah 3½ (OFF) at CHARLOTTE Indiana 6½ (OFF) at DETROIT Boston 5½ (235) at ATLANTA Chicago 7 (OFF) at HOUSTON at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at PHOENIX 3 (237) Sacramento NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -385 Detroit +300 at PITTSBURGH -275 Philadelphia +220 New York -146 at BUFFALO +122 at COLORADO -405 Arizona +320 at FLORIDA -132 Winnipeg +113 New Jersey -265 at MONTREAL +215 at CAROLINA -196 Vegas +162 at TAMPA BAY -500 Chicago +400 St. Louis -113 at COLUMBUS -107 at TORONTO -130 Edmonton +108 at N.Y ISLANDERS -140 Washington +116 Dallas -123 at SEATTLE +103 Ottawa -128 at VANCOUVER +106 Minnesota -184 at SAN JOSE +154 at LOS ANGELES -150 Nashville +127

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.