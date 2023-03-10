Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 10, 2023, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VERMONT 5 UMass-Lowell
at YALE Cornell
at VCU 4 Saint Louis
at PRINCETON 3 Pennsylvania
at DAYTON Fordham
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS 5 (OFF) New York
Miami 3 (OFF) at ORLANDO
Utah (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
Indiana (OFF) at DETROIT
Boston (235) at ATLANTA
Chicago 7 (OFF) at HOUSTON
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at PHOENIX 3 (237) Sacramento
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -385 Detroit +300
at PITTSBURGH -275 Philadelphia +220
New York -146 at BUFFALO +122
at COLORADO -405 Arizona +320
at FLORIDA -132 Winnipeg +113
New Jersey -265 at MONTREAL +215
at CAROLINA -196 Vegas +162
at TAMPA BAY -500 Chicago +400
St. Louis -113 at COLUMBUS -107
at TORONTO -130 Edmonton +108
at N.Y ISLANDERS -140 Washington +116
Dallas -123 at SEATTLE +103
Ottawa -128 at VANCOUVER +106
Minnesota -184 at SAN JOSE +154
at LOS ANGELES -150 Nashville +127

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up