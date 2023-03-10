|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VERMONT
|5
|UMass-Lowell
|at YALE
|5½
|Cornell
|at VCU
|4
|Saint
|Louis
|at PRINCETON
|3
|Pennsylvania
|at DAYTON
|5½
|Fordham
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA CLIPPERS
|5
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|Miami
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Utah
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|Indiana
|6½
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|Boston
|5½
|(235)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Chicago
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at PHOENIX
|3
|(237)
|Sacramento
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|-385
|Detroit
|+300
|at PITTSBURGH
|-275
|Philadelphia
|+220
|New York
|-146
|at
|BUFFALO
|+122
|at COLORADO
|-405
|Arizona
|+320
|at FLORIDA
|-132
|Winnipeg
|+113
|New Jersey
|-265
|at
|MONTREAL
|+215
|at CAROLINA
|-196
|Vegas
|+162
|at TAMPA BAY
|-500
|Chicago
|+400
|St. Louis
|-113
|at
|COLUMBUS
|-107
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Edmonton
|+108
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-140
|Washington
|+116
|Dallas
|-123
|at
|SEATTLE
|+103
|Ottawa
|-128
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+106
|Minnesota
|-184
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+154
|at LOS ANGELES
|-150
|Nashville
|+127
