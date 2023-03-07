Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 7, 2023, 5:44 PM

NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Dallas
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Portland
Cleveland (212) at MIAMI
at DENVER 8 (229) Chicago
at PHOENIX 11 (234½) Oklahoma City
at LA CLIPPERS (229) Toronto
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at DETROIT -225 Chicago +184
at WINNIPEG -130 Minnesota +108
at VANCOUVER -225 Anaheim +184

