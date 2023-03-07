Sports Betting Line The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Dallas at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Portland Cleveland 1½ (212) at MIAMI at DENVER 8 (229) Chicago at PHOENIX 11 (234½) Oklahoma City at LA CLIPPERS 3½ (229) Toronto NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at DETROIT -225 Chicago +184 at WINNIPEG -130 Minnesota +108 at VANCOUVER -225 Anaheim +184 For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/ Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.