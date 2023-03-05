College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2½ Northern Kentucky at MONTANA 5 Idaho State at SAINT MARY’S…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2½ Northern Kentucky at MONTANA 5 Idaho State at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 6½ BYU Cleveland State 3 at MILWAUKEE at WEBER STATE 2 Sacramento State at GONZAGA 12½ San Francisco NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Portland 6 (OFF) at DETROIT Philadelphia 7½ (OFF) at INDIANA at CLEVELAND 2½ (220) Boston at MIAMI 3 (227) Atlanta at DENVER 7 (227½) Toronto at SACRAMENTO 6 (239) New Orleans NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WINNIPEG -230 San Jose +188 Edmonton -142 at BUFFALO +118 at DALLAS -134 Calgary +112 Ottawa -255 at CHICAGO +205 Nashville OFF at VANCOUVER OFF at LOS ANGELES -154 Washington +128

