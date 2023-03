College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PENN STATE 3½ Maryland Houston 5½ at MEMPHIS at PURDUE 7½ Illinois at…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PENN STATE 3½ Maryland Houston 5½ at MEMPHIS at PURDUE 7½ Illinois at WICHITA STATE 6½ South Florida at TULANE 5½ Temple at IOWA 11½ Nebraska at CINCINNATI 10½ SMU at UCF 10½ East Carolina at COLGATE 11½ Army Liberty 4½ at KENNESAW STATE at LAFAYETTE 2½ American at INDIANA 3½ Michigan at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE ½ McNeese St. Thomas 3½ at WESTERN ILLINOIS Wisconsin 5½ at MINNESOTA at RUTGERS 4½ Northwestern New Orleans 1½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 5½ South Dakota NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 1 (OFF) Phoenix at CHICAGO 6 (OFF) Indiana Golden State 5 (235) at LA LAKERS at ORLANDO 2 (OFF) Portland at BROOKLYN 8 (OFF) Charlotte at OKLAHOMA CITY 6 (OFF) Utah at HOUSTON 3 (230) San Antonio Milwaukee 3½ (OFF) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 5 (OFF) New York at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (OFF) Memphis NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -166 Tampa Bay +138 at PHILADELPHIA -125 Detroit +104 at VEGAS -300 Montreal +240 New Jersey -350 at ARIZONA +280 at COLORADO -172 Seattle +142

