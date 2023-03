College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BAYLOR 7½ Iowa State Alabama 1½ at TEXAS A&M at MICHIGAN STATE 7½…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BAYLOR 7½ Iowa State Alabama 1½ at TEXAS A&M at MICHIGAN STATE 7½ Ohio State at RICHMOND 2½ George Mason at FORDHAM 1 Duquesne at LA SALLE 4 Loyola Chicago at WEST VIRGINIA 4 Kansas State at CORNELL 16 Columbia at ARKANSAS 4½ Kentucky Harvard 4½ at DARTMOUTH at UTEP PK Middle Tennessee Tennessee 1½ at AUBURN at VIRGINIA 20 Louisville at MANHATTAN 1½ Mount St. Mary’s at MARQUETTE 12 St. John’s (NY) at UMASS 2 Saint Bonaventure at BOSTON COLLEGE 4 Georgia Tech at RICE 5 Florida International at NORTH TEXAS 9½ Western Kentucky TCU 2 at OKLAHOMA at TEXAS 2½ Kansas at MIAMI 6½ Pittsburgh at TEXAS TECH 6½ Oklahoma State at NORTH CAROLINA 2½ Duke UConn 2½ at VILLANOVA at UTAH STATE 4½ Boise State at UCLA 5½ Arizona NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 1½ (224) Toronto at CLEVELAND 13 (OFF) Detroit at SAN ANTONIO 2½ (OFF) Houston at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Atlanta at MILWAUKEE 5½ (229½) Philadelphia at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Minnesota NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Tampa Bay -172 at BUFFALO +142 at N.Y ISLANDERS -210 Detroit +172 at BOSTON -170 N.Y Rangers +140 at DALLAS -111 Colorado -110 at FLORIDA -125 Pittsburgh +104 Washington -146 at SAN JOSE +120 Edmonton -137 at WINNIPEG +114 Toronto -220 at VANCOUVER +176 at OTTAWA -245 Columbus +198 Nashville -205 at CHICAGO +172 at CALGARY -150 Minnesota +125 at LOS ANGELES -210 St. Louis +172

