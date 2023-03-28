All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 35 13 2 1 73 195 122…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 35 13 2 1 73 195 122 Birmingham 52 34 15 1 2 71 198 149 Roanoke 49 28 17 3 1 61 156 130 Knoxville 51 29 19 1 2 61 194 175 Huntsville 49 29 18 1 1 60 169 143 Evansville 48 27 19 2 0 56 151 146 Pensacola 53 25 23 2 3 55 173 174 Fayetteville 52 22 22 8 0 52 140 160 Quad City 51 22 27 1 1 46 123 158 Macon 46 11 33 2 0 24 131 206 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Fayetteville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 9 p.m.

