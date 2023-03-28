MARCH MADNESS: Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, South Carolina in women's Final Four | Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to men's Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | See photos of local teams
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 51 35 13 2 1 73 195 122
Birmingham 52 34 15 1 2 71 198 149
Roanoke 49 28 17 3 1 61 156 130
Knoxville 51 29 19 1 2 61 194 175
Huntsville 49 29 18 1 1 60 169 143
Evansville 48 27 19 2 0 56 151 146
Pensacola 53 25 23 2 3 55 173 174
Fayetteville 52 22 22 8 0 52 140 160
Quad City 51 22 27 1 1 46 123 158
Macon 46 11 33 2 0 24 131 206
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Fayetteville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 9 p.m.

