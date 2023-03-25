All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|49
|33
|13
|2
|1
|69
|181
|119
|Birmingham
|51
|33
|15
|1
|2
|69
|194
|146
|Knoxville
|50
|29
|18
|1
|2
|61
|191
|168
|Huntsville
|47
|29
|16
|1
|1
|60
|162
|134
|Roanoke
|48
|27
|17
|3
|1
|59
|149
|127
|Evansville
|46
|27
|17
|2
|0
|56
|149
|139
|Fayetteville
|52
|22
|22
|8
|0
|52
|140
|160
|Pensacola
|51
|23
|23
|2
|3
|51
|166
|172
|Quad City
|49
|22
|25
|1
|1
|46
|120
|144
|Macon
|45
|10
|33
|2
|0
|22
|126
|202
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1
Macon 7, Knoxville 5
Birmingham 3, Huntsville 1
Evansville 4, Pensacola 2
Quad City 1, Peoria 0
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 8, Macon 6
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
