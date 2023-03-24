All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 49 33 13 2 1 69 181 119…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 49 33 13 2 1 69 181 119 Birmingham 51 33 15 1 2 69 194 146 Huntsville 47 29 16 1 1 60 162 134 Knoxville 49 28 18 1 2 59 183 162 Roanoke 47 27 17 3 0 58 148 125 Evansville 46 27 17 2 0 56 149 139 Pensacola 51 23 23 2 3 51 166 172 Fayetteville 51 21 22 8 0 50 138 159 Quad City 49 22 25 1 1 46 120 144 Macon 44 10 32 2 0 22 120 194 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1

Macon 7, Knoxville 5

Birmingham 3, Huntsville 1

Evansville 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 1, Peoria 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

