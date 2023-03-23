All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 12 2 1 69 181 118…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 12 2 1 69 181 118 Birmingham 50 32 15 1 2 67 191 145 Huntsville 46 29 15 1 1 60 161 131 Knoxville 48 28 17 1 2 59 178 155 Roanoke 46 26 17 3 0 56 145 124 Evansville 45 26 17 2 0 54 145 137 Pensacola 50 23 22 2 3 51 164 168 Fayetteville 50 21 21 8 0 50 137 156 Quad City 48 21 25 1 1 44 119 144 Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 9:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 9 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 4:05 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

