All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|48
|33
|12
|2
|1
|69
|181
|118
|Birmingham
|50
|32
|15
|1
|2
|67
|191
|145
|Huntsville
|46
|29
|15
|1
|1
|60
|161
|131
|Knoxville
|48
|28
|17
|1
|2
|59
|178
|155
|Roanoke
|46
|26
|17
|3
|0
|56
|145
|124
|Evansville
|45
|26
|17
|2
|0
|54
|145
|137
|Pensacola
|50
|23
|22
|2
|3
|51
|164
|168
|Fayetteville
|50
|21
|21
|8
|0
|50
|137
|156
|Quad City
|48
|21
|25
|1
|1
|44
|119
|144
|Macon
|43
|9
|32
|2
|0
|20
|113
|189
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 9:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 9 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 4:05 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
