All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 12 2 1 69 181 118 Birmingham 50 32 15 1 2 67 191 145 Huntsville 46 29 15 1 1 60 161 131 Knoxville 48 28 17 1 2 59 178 155 Roanoke 46 26 17 3 0 56 145 124 Evansville 45 26 17 2 0 54 145 137 Pensacola 50 23 22 2 3 51 164 168 Fayetteville 50 21 21 8 0 50 137 156 Quad City 48 21 25 1 1 44 119 144 Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 9:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 9 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 9:05 p.m.

