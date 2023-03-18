All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 12 2 1 69 181 118…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 12 2 1 69 181 118 Birmingham 49 31 15 1 2 65 188 145 Huntsville 46 29 15 1 1 60 161 131 Knoxville 48 28 17 1 2 59 178 155 Roanoke 46 26 17 3 0 56 145 124 Evansville 44 26 16 2 0 54 145 134 Pensacola 49 23 21 2 3 51 164 166 Fayetteville 49 20 21 8 0 48 135 156 Quad City 48 21 25 1 1 44 119 144 Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2

Evansville 1, Birmingham 0

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.