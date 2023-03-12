All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 12 2 1 69 181 118…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 12 2 1 69 181 118 Birmingham 48 31 14 1 2 65 188 144 Huntsville 46 29 15 1 1 60 161 131 Knoxville 47 28 16 1 2 59 176 150 Roanoke 46 26 17 3 0 56 145 124 Evansville 43 25 16 2 0 52 144 134 Pensacola 46 22 20 2 2 48 155 156 Fayetteville 47 18 21 8 0 44 127 152 Quad City 48 21 25 1 1 44 119 144 Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 3, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1

Quad City 1, Peoria 0

Macon at Birmingham, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

