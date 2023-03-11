All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 47 33 11 2 1 69 181 117…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 47 33 11 2 1 69 181 117 Birmingham 47 30 14 1 2 63 183 143 Huntsville 45 28 15 1 1 58 158 130 Knoxville 46 27 16 1 2 57 174 149 Roanoke 45 26 16 3 0 56 144 121 Evansville 43 25 16 2 0 52 144 134 Pensacola 45 22 19 2 2 48 154 154 Fayetteville 46 18 20 8 0 44 126 147 Quad City 47 20 25 1 1 42 118 144 Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 0

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

