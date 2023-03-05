All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|45
|32
|10
|2
|1
|67
|175
|110
|Birmingham
|46
|29
|14
|1
|2
|61
|178
|141
|Knoxville
|47
|28
|16
|1
|2
|59
|178
|152
|Huntsville
|45
|28
|15
|1
|1
|58
|159
|129
|Roanoke
|44
|25
|16
|3
|0
|54
|140
|121
|Evansville
|42
|24
|16
|2
|0
|50
|139
|131
|Pensacola
|44
|22
|19
|2
|1
|47
|150
|149
|Fayetteville
|46
|18
|19
|9
|0
|45
|127
|146
|Quad City
|44
|18
|24
|1
|1
|38
|110
|137
|Macon
|43
|9
|32
|2
|0
|20
|113
|189
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 5, Macon 3
Quad City 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 3, Evansville 0
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
