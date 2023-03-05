Live Radio
SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 5, 2023, 10:07 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 45 32 10 2 1 67 175 110
Birmingham 46 29 14 1 2 61 178 141
Knoxville 47 28 16 1 2 59 178 152
Huntsville 45 28 15 1 1 58 159 129
Roanoke 44 25 16 3 0 54 140 121
Evansville 42 24 16 2 0 50 139 131
Pensacola 44 22 19 2 1 47 150 149
Fayetteville 46 18 19 9 0 45 127 146
Quad City 44 18 24 1 1 38 110 137
Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Macon 3

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 0

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

