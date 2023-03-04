All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|44
|31
|10
|2
|1
|65
|172
|110
|Birmingham
|46
|29
|14
|1
|2
|61
|178
|141
|Knoxville
|46
|27
|16
|1
|2
|57
|173
|149
|Huntsville
|44
|27
|15
|1
|1
|56
|153
|127
|Roanoke
|44
|25
|16
|3
|0
|54
|140
|121
|Evansville
|41
|24
|15
|2
|0
|50
|139
|128
|Pensacola
|43
|22
|19
|1
|1
|46
|148
|146
|Fayetteville
|46
|18
|19
|9
|0
|45
|127
|146
|Quad City
|41
|16
|23
|1
|1
|34
|100
|129
|Macon
|39
|8
|29
|2
|0
|18
|102
|171
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 5, Roanoke 4
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
