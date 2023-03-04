Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 4, 2023, 10:07 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 44 31 10 2 1 65 172 110
Birmingham 46 29 14 1 2 61 178 141
Knoxville 46 27 16 1 2 57 173 149
Huntsville 44 27 15 1 1 56 153 127
Roanoke 44 25 16 3 0 54 140 121
Evansville 41 24 15 2 0 50 139 128
Pensacola 43 22 19 1 1 46 148 146
Fayetteville 46 18 19 9 0 45 127 146
Quad City 41 16 23 1 1 34 100 129
Macon 39 8 29 2 0 18 102 171
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Roanoke 4

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

