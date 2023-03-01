Southern Utah plays Grand Canyon, aims for 11th straight home win

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-11, 9-7 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-10, 11-5 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-11, 9-7 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-10, 11-5 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Thunderbirds play Grand Canyon.

The Thunderbirds have gone 12-1 at home. Southern Utah averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Antelopes are 9-7 in WAC play. Grand Canyon scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Thunderbirds and Antelopes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is averaging 18.2 points for the Thunderbirds. Drake Allen is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Gabe McGlothan is averaging 11.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.