Southern Utah plays Cal Baptist following Fausett’s 31-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-14, 8-9 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-11, 11-6 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Maizen Fausett scored 31 points in Southern Utah’s 83-78 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Thunderbirds have gone 12-2 at home. Southern Utah is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 8-9 in WAC play. Cal Baptist averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 18 points. Fausett is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

