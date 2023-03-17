Southern Utah and North Alabama play in CBI Tournament

North Alabama Lions (18-14, 10-8 ASUN) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12, 12-6 WAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT…

North Alabama Lions (18-14, 10-8 ASUN) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12, 12-6 WAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the North Alabama Lions meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Thunderbirds have gone 12-6 against WAC teams, with a 10-6 record in non-conference play. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Harrison Butler averaging 5.9.

The Lions are 10-8 in ASUN play. North Alabama averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Damien Forrest is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

