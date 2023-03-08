Southern takes on Alabama A&M in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars are 11-7 against SWAC opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Southern scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-8 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M allows 71.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brion Whitley is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for Southern.

Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

