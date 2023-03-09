Southern Jaguars take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars play in the SWAC Tournament against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Jaguars have gone 11-7 against SWAC teams, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Southern ranks eighth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Terrell Williams Jr. paces the Jaguars with 4.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 10-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Byrd is averaging 9.3 points and 5.6 assists for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Garrett Hicks is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.