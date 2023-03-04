Southern Illinois tops Missouri St 54-51 in MVC quarterfinal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcus Domask had 17 points in Southern Illinois’ 54-51 victory against Missouri State on Friday in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcus Domask had 17 points in Southern Illinois’ 54-51 victory against Missouri State on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Salukis advance to face second-seeded Drake in a semifinal Saturday.

Domask was 6 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Salukis (22-9). Xavier Johnson scored 13 points and added three steals. Troy D’Amico shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (16-14) were led in scoring by Donovan Clay, who finished with 18 points. Chance Moore added 10 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State. Dalen Ridgnal also put up eight points and eight rebounds.

Domask scored eight points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into the break trailing 30-25. Southern Illinois used a 13-0 second-half run to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 52-45 with 2:22 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Johnson scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

