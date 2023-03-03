Southern Illinois Salukis play in MVC Tournament against the Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears (17-14, 12-8 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (22-9, 14-6 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (17-14, 12-8 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (22-9, 14-6 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -1.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis play in the MVC Tournament against the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis’ record in MVC play is 14-6, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Domask averaging 6.9.

The Bears’ record in MVC games is 12-8. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC with 11.7 assists per game led by Donovan Clay averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Jones is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 14 points and 1.7 steals. Domask is shooting 42.8% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 8.2 points and seven rebounds for the Bears. Kendle Moore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

