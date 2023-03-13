Southeast Missouri State visits Texas A&M-CC following Harris’ 26-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-16, 10-8 OVC) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (23-10, 14-4 Southland) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-16, 10-8 OVC) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (23-10, 14-4 Southland)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Chris Harris scored 26 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 89-82 overtime win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Islanders are 14-4 against Southland opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 9.7.

The Redhawks are 10-8 against OVC teams. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 15.7 points. Terrion Murdix is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Phillip Russell is averaging 18.2 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Harris is averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

